Volume control in main menu and a little bit more challenge at the end

Ok, I got around to it and I've implemented volume controls in the main menu. Now when you change the music or FX volume it will be saved and persist when you open the game again.



More than a few people have said that they'd like a bit more challenge in the game especially when coming to the end of the stage. So I've decided to unleash three of the tougher boss type when you cross 90% approximately in your journey. Remember you can now reverse so you can use that to your advantage to gun the bosses down. If you're playing the full game then you can unlock shockwave and simply shove them aside and drive to safety! Or if you're really nimble maybe you'll just drive past the bosses!

