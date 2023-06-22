 Skip to content

Soul Taker update for 22 June 2023

Optmization patch!

Build 11536053

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've updated some code and also overall cleaned up the core gameplay further, I also implemented slightly cleaner card effect visuals enjoy ^U^

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2212831 Depot 2212831
  • Loading history…
