 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skull's Impossible Quest update for 22 June 2023

Bug Fix: Movement now works on keyboard right away

Share · View all patches · Build 11536045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Movement now works on keyboard right away

Changed files in this update

Skulls Impossible Quest Windows Depot 932531
  • Loading history…
Skulls Impossible Quest Mac Depot 932532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link