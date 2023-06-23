 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gladiators: Survival in Rome update for 23 June 2023

NEW IN PATCH 1.23.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11535996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mini-event: Ave Bellona!

Dates to start the event: June 23rd - July 3rd
Duration: 3 days
Open treasure chests with keys to gain armor from the basic game and past events as well as armor of new rarities, each with random modifiers.

Other changes:

  • Added options to Repair for Gems. 15 for 100 points of Durability.
  • Limited Tin Ore sources from Castrum Quest enemies.
  • Minor Tutorial Improvements.
  • Rebalanced Tin Mine reputation requirements from 20/900/1200/1500/1800 to 20/300/700/1300/1800.
  • Fixed Ad Skip issues for Ruin and Upgrade timers.
  • Fixed missing Bomb Recipe in Premium Kiln.
  • Fixed incorrect damage progression for Uncommon Pugio.
  • Fixed quest requirements for Tin Mine storyline to avoid uncountable objectives.
  • Added Sulfur to default Villa Storage.
  • Fixed Worker requirement for crafting Fuse.
  • Fixed Broken Bowl undestroyable flag.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2295521 Depot 2295521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link