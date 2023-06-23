NEW IN PATCH 1.23.2

Mini-event: Ave Bellona!
Dates to start the event: June 23rd - July 3rd
Duration: 3 days
Open treasure chests with keys to gain armor from the basic game and past events as well as armor of new rarities, each with random modifiers.
Other changes:
- Added options to Repair for Gems. 15 for 100 points of Durability.
- Limited Tin Ore sources from Castrum Quest enemies.
- Minor Tutorial Improvements.
- Rebalanced Tin Mine reputation requirements from 20/900/1200/1500/1800 to 20/300/700/1300/1800.
- Fixed Ad Skip issues for Ruin and Upgrade timers.
- Fixed missing Bomb Recipe in Premium Kiln.
- Fixed incorrect damage progression for Uncommon Pugio.
- Fixed quest requirements for Tin Mine storyline to avoid uncountable objectives.
- Added Sulfur to default Villa Storage.
- Fixed Worker requirement for crafting Fuse.
- Fixed Broken Bowl undestroyable flag.
