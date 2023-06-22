- Change thumnail : Game Clear!
- Optimize steam workshop on screen
- From now on, Difficulty of Levels on workshop show their difficulties by color
- Adjust life bonus (Perfect and Good are halved, OK is 0)
- Increased the size of the textfield in the editor
- From now on, Charlotte will sleep at night
- From now on, Charlotte's eye color will change from afternoon to morning.
- Change the spectrum so that it does not break even when it is enlarged
- Reorganized the editor grid system to fix existing bugs (especially when moving notes are not intuitive and cause problems)
- From now on, the effect will be displayed even after clearing the stage.
-Improved the logic of thread input split mode to increase accuracy
-Allows you to set time signatures of 4/4, 3/4, 2/4 in the editor
- Note design is changed to improve readability.
- Leaderboard optimization
- Fixed an issue where notes outside the time range were visible
rote²(roteSquare) update for 22 June 2023
2023-06-22(v1.1.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
