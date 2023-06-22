 Skip to content

rote²(roteSquare) update for 22 June 2023

2023-06-22(v1.1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 11535939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change thumnail : Game Clear!
  • Optimize steam workshop on screen
  • From now on, Difficulty of Levels on workshop show their difficulties by color
  • Adjust life bonus (Perfect and Good are halved, OK is 0)
  • Increased the size of the textfield in the editor
  • From now on, Charlotte will sleep at night
  • From now on, Charlotte's eye color will change from afternoon to morning.
  • Change the spectrum so that it does not break even when it is enlarged
  • Reorganized the editor grid system to fix existing bugs (especially when moving notes are not intuitive and cause problems)
  • From now on, the effect will be displayed even after clearing the stage.
    -Improved the logic of thread input split mode to increase accuracy
    -Allows you to set time signatures of 4/4, 3/4, 2/4 in the editor
  • Note design is changed to improve readability.
  • Leaderboard optimization
  • Fixed an issue where notes outside the time range were visible

