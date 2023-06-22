Captain ToonHead June 22 Update Notes

Hello everyone! Our new Captain ToonHead update comes with many fixes for our Survival Mode, as well as some improvements regarding UX/UI elements. Let’s go over each of the new changes this update brings, starting with the Survival Mode.

Survival Mode Changes:

Fixed broken paths and seeds that created unfair situations for players.

The first wave of the second sector will always spawn from the second sector gate. Changes between sectors will be introduced in the next cycle.

Improved UI/UX elements to provide clearer instructions on how to change sectors.

Queen Dio will now split its damage between the hot sauce beams instead of causing full damage for each individual beam.

Fixed accuracy calculation issues.

Toonret perks will be unlocked once the player unlocks the Toonride in the story campaign.

Fixed issues in the scoring system where it wasn’t resetting properly between game sessions or cycles.

Survival Mode Leaderboard Full Reset **

Other changes:

Leaderboards will now appear in the Arcade Room, allowing you to see your high score and position from the outside.

Fixes and improvements in UI and UX.

New animation and effects for the Arcade Room gift.

**About the Leaderboard full reset:

After further exploration of the balancing of the Survival Mode and the game calculations of the scoring system, we discovered some inconsistencies that needed to be fixed, and this new update resolves them. As a result of this fix, it is unlikely for new scores to surpass the scores currently listed in the leaderboard. We thought it would be unfair for new and returning players to compete against scores that they may not be able to beat. To level the playing field and avoid frustration, we have decided to perform a full reset of the leaderboards.

You can find a copy of the pre-reset leaderboard in our Captain ToonHead Discord Server. We believe it's important to preserve the results of the amazing effort everyone put into it, and those scores will always be available in our Discord (and our hearts). Additionally, for those who went the extra mile to achieve incredible scores, those who devoted hours to being the best at VR butt-kicking, we wanted to let you know that you are awesome! As a token of appreciation, we have prepared a small reward for you. Check it out in the Arcade Room next to the Survival Mode door.



We can’t wait to see you all back up there on the leaderboards! With these new changes, new challenges await you in the Survival Mode. Remember to use combos to your advantage and try as many Toonret combinations as you can. We would love to hear about your strategies on our Discord server.