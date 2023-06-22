 Skip to content

Eyes Of War update for 22 June 2023

Eyes of War Early Access Update

22 June 2023

With the Eyes of War early access 1.14 update, the main castle and blacksmith buildings have been replaced with new ones. Stone and metal mines have been separated and turned into different resources. Workers can now be routed semi-automatically. You will be able to direct workers from the main castle according to the type of resource you need. German and Dutch have been added and necessary localization has been done. Some bug fixes and optimization improvements.

Gameplay Guide Page

  • Main Castle

  • Blacksmith

  • Stone Mine

  • Metal Mine

  • Controlling workers from the main castle

  • Addition of German and Dutch languages

