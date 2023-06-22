Welcome to Silicon City!

We are thrilled to release our first game. An independant vision of city building, born out of our love for the genre. Join us as we embark on a journey to bring you a game that sparks humor, creativity, and lets you build and care about a city and its citizens.

A Vision of Emotionally Driven Citizens

In Silicon City, we wanted to create more than just a simulation of buildings and infrastructure. We wanted to breathe life into our virtual world by giving each citizen their own emotions, and desires. Witness their joys and frustrations as they interact with the changes happening in their living society.

The game’s emphasis on the well-being and desires of the Silizens added an emotional connection that drew me in. Despite their simple representations, I found myself genuinely invested in their happiness and success. Witnessing their struggles and striving to address their needs added a layer of depth and purpose to my gameplay. @gamesasylum

Shaping Skylines with Procedural Buildings

Our journey took us beyond the realm of predefined structures. We sought to break free from the constraints of repetitive architecture using algorithms and let players to truly shape unique cityscapes. With our innovative procedural building system, any zone structure that rises in Silicon City is dynamically generated, resulting in a diverse and visually captivating urban landscape you can finely craft.

smash that BUY button!

If you believe Silicon City has the potential to become a know title in the genre, consider supporting the game and our small studio ❤

Silicon City is more than just a game to us. It is a tribute to the city builder genre from the 90s and a testament to our engagement for making video games. We took on the challenge of delivering a city builder that remains classic and stands out by its originality.

With your support, we can show the world the power of indie innovation. Join us in embracing the underdog narrative, as together, we shape the future of city building.

Thanks to all the gamers who played Silicon City so far and gave us their help and feedback. We can't wait to see the community growing.

See you at the next update :)

The Polycorne Team