Six Days in Fallujah Early Access Available NOW

Build 11535752 · Last edited 22 June 2023
by Wendy
The wait is over!
Experience modern war as it’s really fought.
Six Days in Fallujah is available NOW in Early Access on Steam. Today, the battle begins.
Changed depots in test branch