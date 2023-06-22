 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Six Days in Fallujah update for 22 June 2023

Six Days in Fallujah Early Access Available NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 11535752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The wait is over!

Experience modern war as it’s really fought.

Six Days in Fallujah is available NOW in Early Access on Steam. Today, the battle begins.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11535752
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1548851
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link