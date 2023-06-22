Update, Version 20230622

English

############Content################

[Pet]You can now pet your rat pets from the menu to increase their loyalty, a sound effect will play.

[Pet]You can now pet your snake pets from the menu to increase their loyalty, a sound effect will play.

[Pet]You can now pet your zombie dog pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. It will play the same sound effect as when you pet a normal dog.

[Pet]You can now pet your wolf pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. It will play the same sound effect as when you pet a normal dog.

[Pet]You can now pet your bunny pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your panda pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your bat pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your camel pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your scorpion pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your Flying Spaghetti Monster pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your spider pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your worm pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your cactus pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your crocodile pets from the menu to increase their loyalty. No sound effects yet.

[Pet]You can now pet your elephant pets from the menu to increase their loyalty, a sound effect will play.

[Pet]When you pet your pet from the menu, you will now get a message that their loyalty increased.

[Pet]When you pet a pet that has no sound of its own to play, a generic confirmation sound will play.

[Savefile]If a quick file exists, you now get a fast option to load this file before entering the savefile list.

############System#################

[Pet]Moved the petable pet list to a global array.

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/f3279746