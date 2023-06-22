Update: Undead Citadel v1.0.1

We are so glad to be getting so much feedback from you all. Your input has been invaluable in helping us identify areas for improvement in Undead Citadel. We truly appreciate your support and the time you have taken to share your thoughts and suggestions.

Rest assured, we are committed to making Undead Citadel the best combat experience possible. We have been diligently working on implementing the feedback we received, and the result is Undead Citadel v1.0.1. However, our work doesn't stop here.

Here are some of the notable changes you can expect in this version

Improved latency in hand movements and rotations

We have improved the algorithm for hand movement, making them move more realistically. Now, hands don’t go away when the player rotates fast smoothly. They are also less floaty.

This is one of a bunch of improvements we are preparing to improve the latency and improving the physics in the game so expect more improvements to come really soon. Contact us if you want to have anticipated access to our tests and help us to make it better.

Improved parry detection

Based on your suggestions we have made parry a little bit easier by increasing the parry angle and the timing window.

Added ambient sounds in previously quiet areas

We listened to your feedback about quiet areas, so we added more sounds and fixed some bugs about other audios.

Addressed impact feedback issues with certain attacks

In base of your comments we also managed some problems with the impact feedback, making them feel better.

Physics adjustments synchronized with the computer's framerate.

For some of you, one of the causes that added a floaty feeling to the game was a low framerate. Now we will adjust the physics framerate to your computer possibilities.

However you can still manually adjust other values such as shadows, terrain quality and render scale until you find a good balance between quality and performance.

Other changes

Optimized terrain for smoother gameplay.

Tweaked LOD (Level of Detail) objects for improved performance.

Modified hitboxes for unarmed and grounded enemies.

Fixed combat music that failed to start or remained active after battles.

Other minor fixes.

IMPORTANT

We have changed the Steam controller assignments. If you have overwritten them, please revert to the default values and then make your changes again. Otherwise, the hands may appear displaced.

We have more exciting improvements in the pipeline that are almost ready to be released. These upcoming updates will further enhance the combat mechanics and optimize performance. We can't wait to share them with you!

If you would like to have early access to our tests and be a part of shaping the future updates, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Once again, thank you for your valuable feedback and for being a part of the Undead Citadel community. Your support motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and creating an exceptional gaming experience for all our players.