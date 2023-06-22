What’s in this update?

-Restructuring of some story reveals ([spoiler]Odhran’s backstory[/spoiler]) and lore ([spoiler]Deirdre’s curse[/spoiler]) with new interactions and conversations

-New events: hidden items, character interactions with bosses, etc.

-New weapon: Sandstorm, a wind tome exclusive to Ewatomi ([spoiler]She receives it during her first support with Iyabo[/spoiler])

-New sprite for Pol

-Miscellaneous bug fixes

With this patch’s tightening to the game’s script, Walk with the Living 2 is in its best shape yet! 💪

If you’ve been waiting to check out the game, now’s the time to give it a try! The game still needs 7 more reviews to reach the 10 that causes Steam to recommend it. If you’ve played the game, I’m really eager to hear from you!

Yours,

CB