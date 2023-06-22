 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Walk with the Living 2 update for 22 June 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11535605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What’s in this update?
-Restructuring of some story reveals ([spoiler]Odhran’s backstory[/spoiler]) and lore ([spoiler]Deirdre’s curse[/spoiler]) with new interactions and conversations
-New events: hidden items, character interactions with bosses, etc.
-New weapon: Sandstorm, a wind tome exclusive to Ewatomi ([spoiler]She receives it during her first support with Iyabo[/spoiler])
-New sprite for Pol
-Miscellaneous bug fixes

With this patch’s tightening to the game’s script, Walk with the Living 2 is in its best shape yet! 💪

If you’ve been waiting to check out the game, now’s the time to give it a try! The game still needs 7 more reviews to reach the 10 that causes Steam to recommend it. If you’ve played the game, I’m really eager to hear from you!

Yours,
CB

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094891 Depot 2094891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link