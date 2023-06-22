New Update 1.2.2 available now

A new Propagation: Paradise Hotel update (V1.2.2) is out. A lot of you guys asked us to add a few features to the game. We are happy to announce that 3 of those main changes have been implemented. Now let the fun begin!

First off, you guys were asking for it => hands now collide with the environment.

Emily's hands can't go through walls or furniture anymore!

Secondly, and this is probably the one you were most vocal about => small objects in the environment can now be grabbed (there is no impact on the gameplay). Play with cans or spray counters in the kitchen!

We want to see the most inventive actions, share them with us on Twitter or Discord !

Lastly, the game is now compatible with the following bHaptics equipment: TactSuit X40 and X16 (vests), Tactal (face), and Tactosy for Arms. These make the game even more immersive, with haptic feedback for gunshots, enemy attacks, zombie bites, and much more. The game supports the equipment natively, so no external mod is needed.

We definitely hope you guys have an awesome time playing Propagation: Paradise Hotel. We are excited to get your feedbacks and impressions about the game so don't hesitate to contact us on Discord, or through our socials:

