Party Quiz update for 22 June 2023

[b]The update 0.9 is now live![/b]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • The Constructor now provides a way to add descriptions to rounds and categories.
  • Audio questions now fade in and out to prevent abrupt pauses.
  • .bmp image file format is now supported.

Fixes:

  • Various performance optimizations have been implemented.
  • The final round answer now includes visual effects (VFX).
  • The game will no longer encounter bugs when faced with an empty final round.
  • Additional literals have been added to the font to correct wrong literal symbols for Portuguese, Spanish, and other languages.
  • The issue where the screen resolution would reset to maximum every time the settings menu was opened has been resolved.
  • The language now properly resets upon exiting the Settings menu.
  • Text blocks in the Constructor now feature scroll sliders and function significantly better overall.

