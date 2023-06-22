[b]The update 0.9 is now live![/b]

New features:
- The Constructor now provides a way to add descriptions to rounds and categories.
- Audio questions now fade in and out to prevent abrupt pauses.
- .bmp image file format is now supported.
Fixes:
- Various performance optimizations have been implemented.
- The final round answer now includes visual effects (VFX).
- The game will no longer encounter bugs when faced with an empty final round.
- Additional literals have been added to the font to correct wrong literal symbols for Portuguese, Spanish, and other languages.
- The issue where the screen resolution would reset to maximum every time the settings menu was opened has been resolved.
- The language now properly resets upon exiting the Settings menu.
- Text blocks in the Constructor now feature scroll sliders and function significantly better overall.
