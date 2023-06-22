Age of Wonders 4 - Wyvern Update 1.1



_Mighty Rulers,

I hope you all have been enjoying the return of Dragons to the Realms. We’ve seen some amazing creations, from chunky bois to ultra mega chickens. Even the most majestic creatures aren’t without their rough skin and that’s what we’re here to address. Below you’ll find several fixes that tackle some of the issues that you’ve encountered over the past few days._

Game Version: 1.003.003.XXXXX



General

Expanded the Driver Workaround setting to include the 3050 line of GPU's.

Added a warning when a file verification issue is detected.

Added additional Soil Cover optimisations.

Addressed a hang that could occur on Start Turn.

Interface

Fixed the Pantheon Bar remaining when editing a Generated Ruler.

Fixed the Pantheon Bar not always opening when pressing R3.

Fixed an issue where Exotic Mounts would block Wing Length changes for Dragon Lords.

Fixed an issue where the Outpost Panel would not close when annexing a new Province.

Units

Fixed Living Vines from Vine Prison perishing at the end of the Summoned Turn.

Fixed Tyrant Knight Visuals.

Fixed new mounted units not having the correct Move Points.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that could occur when Incite Revolution targeted a Province with an active Operation.

Fixed a crash that could occur in the Diplomacy Overview on selecting a Free City.

Fixed a crash that would occur on loading saves made on Story Realm 3: Crimson Caldera.

Fixed a crash that could occur due to Combat Keybindings persisting after Combat.

Fixed a crash that would occur when pressing the "Triangle"/"Y" button after switching from the "Sell" tab to "Equip" in the Equipment screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using Spells such as Mass Recall & Fight for Power when using a Controller.

Fixed a crash that could occur when updating Player Colors.

Fixed a crash that could occur when retreating/routing a transformed Mirror Mimic.

Fixed a crash that could occur when returning to the Hero Recruitment Screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur in Diplomatic Confirmation Panels.

Fixed a crash that could occur due to Focus Points no longer being accessible.

Fixed a crash that could occur due to equipment being removed from a Hero through Events.

Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to build a Special Province Improvement outside of your Domain.

Fixed a crash on exiting a session or loading a different session while playing due to a memory corruption.

Fixed a crash that could occur due to Infestations having an incorrect side.