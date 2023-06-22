Cédric Babouche on hand-painting the mesmerizing watercolor world of Dordogne

**

Hi everyone,



Cédric Babouche here, artistic director at French studio Un Je Ne Sais Quoi, part of animation group Umanimation**. We’re bringing you _Dordogne _on June 13, a charming indie creation. It is a heartfelt narrative adventure about reminiscing your childhood memories in the bucolic Dordogne region in Southern France. I’m here to tell you a bit about how we used hand-painted watercolors to create its world!

_Dordogne _started out as a very dear, very personal project of mine. Both the Dordogne region and the watercolor technique are important parts of my world that I wanted to share. I’ve been doing watercolor painting since I was 13 or 14 years old, so that’s 30 years spent honing this technique and defining my style. I can’t get enough of it! _Dordogne _is the project that allows me to put it all at work and express everything I have been developing, refining and experimenting with over my past projects in animation.

Technically, it was a lot faster for me to create the visual assets as hand-painted watercolors than to do it digitally. It would take me about two hours to paint a decor that would otherwise have taken two days to create on Photoshop. I really poured myself into it, I wanted to paint everything myself and went as close to it as I could.

I ended up painting something like 150 to 180 visuals. The rest of the team also painted a lot after doing some workshops where I would show them how to paint according to my style and technique. They painted some props as well as a few decors, and were of wonderful assistance even with their recent experience.

Creating everything in watercolor is challenging in that it’s a technique that does not allow you to erase or paint over what you’ve done. Once it’s done, you have to live with it! That means you have to be really confident, and also fine with the fact that the result is not going to be exactly the way you pictured in your mind. It does not mean it’s not good; it’s just different.

Eventually, we did not throw away any of it during the production. Almost everything is a first draft. We would work with some preliminary research on photoshop, using just three gray values to visualize shapes, as well as photos for color reference. Then I’d paint until it looks like the decor of Dordogne.

Ultimately, I think _Dordogne _really stands out visually for it. The watercolors recall the atmosphere of the Dordogne region, stunning and delicate at the same time, while delivering a distinctive visual experience among video games. They also bring that soft and dreamy touch that perfectly helps convey the sense of nostalgia and wonder for our story about reminiscing childhood.

I really hope you enjoy our heartfelt rendition of the idyllic surroundings of Dordogne. Dive into Dordogne's stunning watercolor world now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1272840/Dordogne/