Patch notes - ver. 4024

Dear Players!

Here is the list of fixes and patches for Ship Graveyard 2 : Prologue available now in the update !

Pach notes :

VFX improvements

SFX improvements

UI improvements

Full gamepad support

Added option to use hammer while holding use button

Added option to sort materials that are not included in contracts

Optimization work

Level fixes

Fixed issues on ships

Contracts fixes

Balance changes

Sounds improvements

Wiki improvements

Added quicksave

Added cloudsaves

Added autosaves while exiting functional buildings

Bugfixing