Ship Graveyard Simulator 2: Prologue update for 23 June 2023

Patch notes - ver. 4024

Dear Players!
Here is the list of fixes and patches for Ship Graveyard 2 : Prologue available now in the update !

Pach notes :

VFX improvements
SFX improvements
UI improvements
Full gamepad support
Added option to use hammer while holding use button
Added option to sort materials that are not included in contracts
Optimization work
Level fixes
Fixed issues on ships
Contracts fixes
Balance changes
Sounds improvements
Wiki improvements
Added quicksave
Added cloudsaves
Added autosaves while exiting functional buildings
Bugfixing

