Atomic Heart releases its first DLC on August 2. Check its trailer now!

Hey everyone!

We're thrilled to announce the first DLC for Atomic Heart!



Debuting the Atomic Pass’ series of DLCs (included in the Gold and Premium editions, currently 40% off until June 29), Atomic Heart: Annihilation Instinct will release on August 2.**

The Atomic Pass takes the Atomic Heart experience further with four DLCs, opening access to new areas and labs as well as new weapons, new enemies, bosses and more!

Check out the first DLC's bombastic new trailer!

This first batch is packed with all types of new content to keep your experience as thrilling as ever: a new area, new weapons, new enemies, a new glove ability…

Besides, we're the immediate availability of the highly requested New Game+ mode!

An explosive DLC crafted to bring out your Annihilation Instincts

Continue the story in the Annihilation Instinct DLC and learn what happened to this dystopian world after the climax of Atomic Heart. Prepare to embark on a journey through the new mind-bending Mendeleev Complex and its surrounding swamps, and discover the truth about NORA as Major P-3 is pulled back into Facility 3826.

Survive vicious, shape-shifting new enemies and take them down using two cunning new weapons - ranged one the Secateur and melee one the Klusha - as well as your glove’s new Techno-Stasis ability, allowing you to manipulate time itself.

Meet a new enigmatic character, as well as returning ones in surprising circumstances and dive deep into the AI’s insanity to curb its Annihilation Instinct.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31380362/e6cbe4660f5e082d87fb499433fe553a8dcdb069.jpg[/img]

New Game+ mode designed to test skills and enhance experience

For more player happiness, the New Game+ mode has now been made available along with the latest update. In the most difficult game mode yet, you will need all of your previously unlocked skills and arsenal to deal with the strongest enemies Atomic Heart has ever unleashed, thanks to their new specific resistances and attack effects, which will be reflected in the different colors of the enemies’ aura.

The Atomic Heart: Annihilation Instinct DLC releases on August 2. We can't wait for you all to dive in!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/Atomic_Heart/