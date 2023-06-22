Palace of Ice - Patch 1.5.92

Hey there folks!

Where did .75 to .91 go? Well little Timmy, to the farm with all the other good game versions. They will live there forever, bug-free and happy. No, you can't go see them, sorry. But look at .92, that's a nice version too isn't it! Here, let me show you how cool it is.

Changelog

You will now be able to select which save file to load on the Game Over screen instead of automatically loading the latest save.

POI: Importing Level 12 Characters will now reset their XP to 100,000 (the start of level 12). Previously, characters in CotM and LV would stop leveling but keep on accumulating XP - which meant that some would immediately level up to level 13 or even 14 when starting Palace of Ice.

Bugfixes

Fixed switching between Mouse & Keyboard and Controller sometimes creating weird text spacing issues.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when using the Blueprint Map with a Controller.

Fixed some Poisoned Conditions such as the Vrock's Spore or the Hezrou's Stench not being properly dispelled by Protect From Poison.

Fixed a freeze that could occur if you shoved an enemy while they were making a decision. The AI simply did not expect you to be so rude, can't you wait a bit?

Fixed a couple of faulty localization strings.

Fixed Hezrou's Bite attack allowing a DEX saving throw for no reason (DM got confused and mixed up different attacks).

Sudden Death Improved Critical Range has been lowered to 19-20 (from 18-20) as it was causing some unforseen issues.

Fixed lipsync being broken with one of the tieflings' faces.

Fixed Breastplate of the Sandraven not giving protection against the Frozen condition.

Fixed Shock Arcanist's Greater Arcane Shock self-damage being maximized too. With great power comes great self-harm apparently.

Fixed some additional missing text in Chinese & Russian versions.

Fixed a very weird bug where you would get a game over if you finished the fight after doing a specific set of actions. It's like a very shitty Konami Code that straight up eats your quarter instead of giving you infinite lives.

Half-Elves no longer look like Valheim characters when increasing the Muscle slider

Fixed a nasty bug that would occur when trying to stack multiple Demon Greases on the same item. Told you that shit's dangerous.

Fixed more areas where you could move and shoot through certain rocks / walls.

Fixed Snow Dwarf Immunity to Frozen being displayed as None in the Character Creator.

Fixed Spirit Tiger and Spirit Eagle using the wrong portraits.

Fixed Prone Immune creatures displaying "Immune to Prone" every time an attack of opportunity hits them. We get it, no need to show off.

Fixed Restrained Condition not preventing special movement (Jump, Fly...) when applied during a Reaction (such as Judgement Paladin's Weight of Justice).

Fixed the game sometimes not understanding that Raise Dead does not have the 10 rounds limit that Revivify has, giving you a Game Over for no reason.

Fixed a couple of beards flying all over the place on Tiefling faces

Fixed Spirit Tiger having wrong AC & HP values displayed. The base values before the Druid's modifiers are applied are now 9 AC and 11 HP.

Fixed a couple of wrong camera angles during cutscenes.

Fixed upcasted Chain Lightning not affecting more targets.

Fixed Dragon Breaths sometimes targeting too low. As in, the floor. Or even below that.

Added more quest markers to help players.

Fixed Oblivion Cleric Mark of Oblivion disappearing from the UI at level 14.

CotM: Fixed a strange bug that creeped back in during the Tutorial, where the Alpha Wolf would hover in the air after the bridge collapsed. Looney Tunes physics be gone.

LV: The Lost Giant quest now properly fails if Rose Fairwind dies.

LV: Swamp Witch Hut quest now fails if you kill the Avenger Ghost.

POI: Fixed Captain Ashdown using a female voice during combat.

POI: Fixed Heldon Surespell scamming you by giving you a Tome of Quickness when you ask for a Tome of Understanding. Hate that guy. Can't trust him.

POI: Fixed being able to trigger a cutscene in Einareum while leveling up, causing all kind of nasty issues.

POI: Fixed Repel the Eastern Attack optional objective being incorrectly set as complete when lighting the beacon.

POI: Fixed the Speaker both lying unconscious on the floor and yet fighting next to you during a certain encounter. Doppleganger be gone!

POI: Made certain exit area easier to reach when using the Game Pad.

POI: Fixed incorrect animations playing during The Lost Convoy quest

POI: Fixed a Glabrezu sometimes appearing invisible during a certain fight... for no reason. Guess it just didn't want to be seen that day.

POI: Fixed a pack of Soraks missing from Necropolis if the party is above level 11.

POI: Fixed a bug which could make the Elder in Elven Settlement disappear from cutscenes. Guess his time has come, he was getting too old.

POI: Fixed Greybeard's friends not defending him if you attack him. Some friends they are!

POI: Fixed an Elven Ranger spawning spawning in the sky and falling to the ground in the Elven Settlement. We'll just say it's an Morrowind reference. Yea, that'll do.

POI: Fixed an issue which could cause part of the ending cutscene to not play properly.

Dungeon Maker

Added short Tavern Ambiance to the list of available tracks.

Added small / large exterior tiles to Dwarven Exterior.

Added Languages as potential dialog choices when creating dialogs.

Virtual Dialog gadgets can now be enabled / disabled via activators.

Reverted change that prevented Unique NPCs & Bosses from being used twice (or more) - we still advise against doing so, but you are no longer blocked from saving custom campaigns if you have duplicates.

Fixed duplicate Bear Carpet assets being available and fixed their orientation.

Fixed Town's different Road assets not being at the same size.

Woodland's Corpse D & F should no longer be covered in snow.

Fixed a strange yellow arrow that would appear in Snowy Forest tile.

When using the Exit to Campaign Map gadget, the exit lore is now correctly displayed

Fixed the virtual exit not correctly working with activators.

Fixed Random Encounters sometimes not properly spawning all monsters

Fixed location nodes always showing a Necropolis image

Fixed Dominion soldiers being displayed as Friendly when spawned as monsters in Random Encounters.

Fixed Mountain Caves Small Room C not showing the correct blueprint.

Catacombs low ground room should now accomodate walls and openings.

Virtual Dialogs now properly appear in the Adventure Log

Fixed Custom Loot Packs not correctly dropping from Custom Monsters

Fixed NPC filter wrongly appearing overlapped with item filters.

Fixed Frost Giants being tagged as POI instead of LV.

Rails can now be placed in openings.

Added Stalactite Trap gadget in Mountain Cave.

Reduced vegetation density in Jungle environment to improve performance

For our non-English friends

While we are not able to localize our game in every language (even though we'd love to), if Solasta is not available in your language know that there are talented community members who have made mods to help you enjoy the game! Among others, Unfinished Business mod supports many additional languages (on top of adding multiclassing, new ancestries and subclasses): https://www.nexusmods.com/solastacrownofthemagister/mods/225?tab=description

The list of additional languages available with Unfinished Business (which you can select in the regular option menu of the game):

Italian

Spanish

Korean

Japanese

Note: Remember that if you install Unfinished Business, you can only play with other players who have Unfinished Business active!