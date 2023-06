0层上墙BUG

修复部分跳跃导致接触点异常BUG

提高了部分BOSS血量

增加了部分BOSS头像血条

六层第四天队友消失

六层第四天梦中梦队友异常

等若干BUG

BUG on wall on level 0

Fixed some bugs that caused abnormal contact points due to jumping

Improved some BOSS health

Added some BOSS avatar health bars

On the sixth floor, the fourth day, teammates disappeared

The sixth floor the fourth day, the dream team mate was abnormal

Wait for several bugs