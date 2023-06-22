Jected EA Development Sprint #3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Alongside a number of bug fixes and a few updates on how the characters move when concussed Heres a list of the big things we're working on right now;

The Progression System now in QA

While we know the progression system is at the top of our communities wishlist right now, we want to ensure it's the best experience it can be. Our QA team will do its best to break it, so we can do our best to make sure you can't!

While we know the progression system is at the top of our communities wishlist right now, we want to ensure it's the best experience it can be. Our QA team will do its best to break it, so we can do our best to make sure you can't! Global Leaderboards

Competition! That's what Jected is all about, and it's about time we started raising the stakes. We're working on adding Global Leaderboards so you can see where you stack up vs the rest of the world!

Competition! That's what Jected is all about, and it's about time we started raising the stakes. We're working on adding Global Leaderboards so you can see where you stack up vs the rest of the world! It's A Goal!

We're working on a new event to keep things fresh and, add a bit of a twist on the events you've already seen from us. Here's a lil' teaser!

