(Special Edition - Demo)

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Sound and Music Options
- Fixed Softlock after adjusting Hide Hud in Menu Settings
- Fixed Wall jumping after reassigning controls
- Fixed Dashing when reassigning controls
- Fixed Checkpoint usage after reassigning controls
- Fixed Ladder stuck after reassigning controls
QoL Notes
- Add animations to Pipeline Facilities
- Add animations to Thistle Arena
- Modified timing of Moving Drills to be more fixed and consistent (Helps with performance in the Pipeline Facilities Stage)
Changed files in this update