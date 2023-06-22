 Skip to content

Xecute (Special Edition) Demo update for 22 June 2023

(Special Edition - Demo)

Share · View all patches · Build 11535414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Sound and Music Options
  • Fixed Softlock after adjusting Hide Hud in Menu Settings
  • Fixed Wall jumping after reassigning controls
  • Fixed Dashing when reassigning controls
  • Fixed Checkpoint usage after reassigning controls
  • Fixed Ladder stuck after reassigning controls

QoL Notes

  • Add animations to Pipeline Facilities
  • Add animations to Thistle Arena
  • Modified timing of Moving Drills to be more fixed and consistent (Helps with performance in the Pipeline Facilities Stage)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2390871 Depot 2390871
