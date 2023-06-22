 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 22 June 2023

EA Release Beta 3.0.3.0-b Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fix date issues in 'Chapter Save Data'

  • Modify the initial date to match the game progress

Fix the 'Blue Bubble Lizard' bug

  • Ellie can no longer pet the 'Blue Bubble Lizard' underwater.

Fix for an issue where a specific quest causes Ellie to teleport to a location where she can't exit.

  • Arden Quest's "A Dragon’s Inflamed Throat"

Fix for Disappearing Furniture in Ellie's House

  • Fixed an issue where furniture placed in Ellie's house would disappear.

Fix for the issue where puzzles are already solved when starting a 'New Game'

