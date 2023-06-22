EA Release Beta 3.0.3.0-b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11535375 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 13:13:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fix date issues in 'Chapter Save Data'

Modify the initial date to match the game progress

Fix the 'Blue Bubble Lizard' bug

Ellie can no longer pet the 'Blue Bubble Lizard' underwater.

Fix for an issue where a specific quest causes Ellie to teleport to a location where she can't exit.

Arden Quest's "A Dragon’s Inflamed Throat"

Fix for Disappearing Furniture in Ellie's House

Fixed an issue where furniture placed in Ellie's house would disappear.

Fix for the issue where puzzles are already solved when starting a 'New Game'