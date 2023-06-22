EA Release Beta 3.0.3.0-b Patch Notes

Fix date issues in 'Chapter Save Data'
- Modify the initial date to match the game progress
Fix the 'Blue Bubble Lizard' bug
- Ellie can no longer pet the 'Blue Bubble Lizard' underwater.
Fix for an issue where a specific quest causes Ellie to teleport to a location where she can't exit.
- Arden Quest's "A Dragon’s Inflamed Throat"
Fix for Disappearing Furniture in Ellie's House
- Fixed an issue where furniture placed in Ellie's house would disappear.
Fix for the issue where puzzles are already solved when starting a 'New Game'
Changed depots in beta branch