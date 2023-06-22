(CHANGES IN 0.1.6)
New - In the Nature Hunter Guide: added an image showing the successive order of the different main crafts
Delete - The furnace craft area has been removed because you can access the furnace directly in nearby crafts
Translations - LangGlobal : correction of Russian translations
BugFix - We could not retrieve the items furnitures (INTER-UPDATE)
Nature Hunter update for 22 June 2023
Update 0.1.6 (Bug fix)
(CHANGES IN 0.1.6)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update