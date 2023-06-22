 Skip to content

Nature Hunter update for 22 June 2023

Update 0.1.6 (Bug fix)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(CHANGES IN 0.1.6)
New - In the Nature Hunter Guide: added an image showing the successive order of the different main crafts
Delete - The furnace craft area has been removed because you can access the furnace directly in nearby crafts
Translations - LangGlobal : correction of Russian translations
BugFix - We could not retrieve the items furnitures (INTER-UPDATE)

