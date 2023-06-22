- Quality settings will no longer be reverted to High when opening settings.
- AI does not use skills reserved for special roles for simple attacks.
- Can no properly cancel ground build/demolish.
- Ranger elemental shot only shot twice.
- Allow returning from Dragon's Lair.
- Indicate whether a character is immune to AoOs.
Update Notes for June 22nd
