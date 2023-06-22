 Skip to content

Infested Fortress update for 22 June 2023

Update Notes for June 22nd

Build 11535326

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quality settings will no longer be reverted to High when opening settings.
  • AI does not use skills reserved for special roles for simple attacks.
  • Can no properly cancel ground build/demolish.
  • Ranger elemental shot only shot twice.
  • Allow returning from Dragon's Lair.
  • Indicate whether a character is immune to AoOs.

