Chained Echoes update for 22 June 2023

How do you like NG+? Also: Chained Echoes is now available in Chinese

Build 11535310

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

We hope you still enjoy exploring Valandis. We also hope you like NG+ and experiment a bit around with it. While we can't confirm yet what's next for Chained Echoes, we'd like to confirm again that we will stay a little longer in Valandis. Those of you who participated in the Reddit AMA already knew that. However, let us be clear here: It will take a while till we can share further details.

In other news, we just have applied a new update which comes with a few fixes. And one major change for a certain market: Thanks to our regional partner in China, WhisperGames, Chained Echoes is now available with Simplified Chinese!

Changelog:

  • Added: Chinese language support
  • Fixed: Quickstep not working properly
  • Fixed: Kylian’s double Atk passive skill (finally)
  • Fixed: Tiger skills ignoring physical barriers
  • Fixed: invading a certain camp and causing area layering problems
  • Fixed: a rare saving issue caused by last patch
  • Fixed: Extender RAM
  • Fixed: Changing resolution while in battle causing the CTB bar to change position
  • Fixed: Translation errors
  • Fixed: Other minor errors

