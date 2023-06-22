How do you like NG+? Also: Chained Echoes is now available in Chinese

Greetings everyone,
We hope you still enjoy exploring Valandis. We also hope you like NG+ and experiment a bit around with it. While we can't confirm yet what's next for Chained Echoes, we'd like to confirm again that we will stay a little longer in Valandis. Those of you who participated in the Reddit AMA already knew that. However, let us be clear here: It will take a while till we can share further details.
In other news, we just have applied a new update which comes with a few fixes. And one major change for a certain market: Thanks to our regional partner in China, WhisperGames, Chained Echoes is now available with Simplified Chinese!
Changelog:
- Added: Chinese language support
- Fixed: Quickstep not working properly
- Fixed: Kylian’s double Atk passive skill (finally)
- Fixed: Tiger skills ignoring physical barriers
- Fixed: invading a certain camp and causing area layering problems
- Fixed: a rare saving issue caused by last patch
- Fixed: Extender RAM
- Fixed: Changing resolution while in battle causing the CTB bar to change position
- Fixed: Translation errors
- Fixed: Other minor errors
Changed files in this update