Korea Dynasty 0.4.4 Update

Improvements

Items

Added heuggaggung weapon item. Crafting can be done only after meeting the crafting proficiency level.

Added buffalo horn item. It can be obtained as a reward from a thief's den or from a peddler with a certain probability.

Cloud pattern table furniture item has been added. Crafting can be done only after meeting the crafting proficiency level.

Added Oakwood mushroom item.

Pine mushroom item has been added.

Yeongji mushroom item has been added.

Beef item added.

Added cow horn item.

Cowhide items have been added.

You can craft herbal medicines geumchang-yak.

Stir-fried Mushrooms can be crafted.

Dumplings can be crafted.

You can make braised short ribs.

Galbitang can be crafted.

You can make rice cake soup.

System

Added “wetness” if continuously exposed to underwater.

If the wet condition persists, a “cold condition” is added.

If you keep feeling cold, you will catch a cold.

Eating Ssanghwatang, Chilseonju, or Makgeolli has a certain chance of clearing cold and “cold condition”.

When the bounty is piled up and chased, a poster is attached to the "Podocheong".

Chickens, pigeons and sparrows spawn inside the castle.

Simmani gathers mushrooms.

If you climb abnormally high inside the castle, you will be moved to the castle entrance.

Animals/NPCs

Bull added.

Gathering

Added Oakwood mushroom, Pine mushroom, and Yeongji mushroom.

*Renewed mushrooms that were removed due to previous issues.

Proficiency

Speech skills have been added. You can raise your proficiency by trading with NPCs and completing missions.

Crafting proficiency has been added for each workbench.

Save

Added cloud save.

If you have existing save data, you must turn the game on and off once to upload the save data normally.

If you access another device while the data has been uploaded, the saved data remaining on that device may be overwritten.

Backup data is not subject to synchronization, so you can use the backup data to recover in case of a problem.

If you don't want to use cloud sync, you can disable it in the game properties.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where scrolling in the Stats tab would stutter.

Fixed an issue where some wood chips were lost when logging on sloped terrain.

Fixed a number of errors where the height of the terrain boundary lines did not match.

Fixed an issue where the "Clothe Shop" wall would show through.

Fixed an issue where the light was shining abnormally on the walls of the bookstore.

Fixed an issue where the thatched fence inside the castle looked abnormal.

Multiplayer