Nevergrind Online update for 22 June 2023

Improved drop rates for nightmare and hell while in a full party. Try it out!

Build 11535217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

416: Early Access 0.18.16 - June 22, 2023 8:55 AM EST
• You are now much more likely to find exceptional and elite items when you have more party members. The /players command does not affect these odds. So if you want to see higher tier drops more often, slay dragons with friends! Higher tier drops are least to most common from normal, champion, unique, and boss mobs (in that order). In other words, higher tier mobs are more likely to reward you for killing them!

