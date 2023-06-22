 Skip to content

SpaceBourne 2 update for 22 June 2023

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.1 Released

22 June 2023

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.1

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

(Player-requested changes and additions)

  • • Weapons installed on the ship are now automatically grouped. Players can modify the groups of weapons they have installed on their ship after installation.
  • • In mail missions, the assigned soldier's level and details are now visible in the dropdown menu.
  • • Added a Master Volume slider to the audio settings.
  • • Corpses no longer disappear in ground combat.
  • • Added a "Quit" confirmation dialog to the pause menu.
  • • Added "Ship Services" console to Freelancer Guild stations.
  • • Overhauled the bullet guide system, which now provides a more accurate firing point based on ship speed, projectile speed, and enemy ship maneuvers.
BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

  • • Battle warp is very slow.
  • • Unable to stop warp with HOTAS.
  • • Rotating the mothership is too fast with a gamepad or HOTAS.
  • • Cursor remains invisible after building or opening the radial menu.
  • • Inputs can overlap if both gamepad and HOTAS are connected at the same time.
  • • When using a decked ship on the Mothership during battle, Battle Warp does not function and instead performs a regular Warp.
  • • Battle warp sound keeps playing when loading the game during battle warp.
  • • Exploit: Activating Blink ability on top of a fallen enemy grants infinite experience points.
  • • Star systems' content differs from what is shown in the Galaxy Atlas.
  • • Keyboard and mouse buttons are shown in Scanner and Atlas interface pop-up menus.
  • • If different Faction members with the same name are added to the faction, the drag slots overlap during drag-and-drop operations, resulting in null slots.
  • • Certain keys (CTRL and P) are hardcoded and cannot be reassigned.
  • • Aiming/firing guide points (Bullet Guide) to the wrong spot.
  • • Player collisions can occur with severed limbs in the gore system, disrupting the player's physics animations.
  • • Thumb stick inversion applies in character mode but not in ship controls.
  • • If a ship passes near the player while Aim Assist is active, the assist target changes quickly.
  • • The game runs Steam VR at startup.
  • •Some enemy ships spawn outside the boundaries of the battle map during battles and do not participate in combat.
  • • I could fall through the elevator in certain dungeons.

NOTE: VKB HOTAS models may experience crash issues. You can use the following method as a temporary solution:

If you'd like to follow the SpaceBourne 2 Roadmap, it is regularly updated on Trello:

