SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.1 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.1
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
(Player-requested changes and additions)
- • Weapons installed on the ship are now automatically grouped. Players can modify the groups of weapons they have installed on their ship after installation.
- • In mail missions, the assigned soldier's level and details are now visible in the dropdown menu.
- • Added a Master Volume slider to the audio settings.
- • Corpses no longer disappear in ground combat.
- • Added a "Quit" confirmation dialog to the pause menu.
- • Added "Ship Services" console to Freelancer Guild stations.
- • Overhauled the bullet guide system, which now provides a more accurate firing point based on ship speed, projectile speed, and enemy ship maneuvers.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • Battle warp is very slow.
- • Unable to stop warp with HOTAS.
- • Rotating the mothership is too fast with a gamepad or HOTAS.
- • Cursor remains invisible after building or opening the radial menu.
- • Inputs can overlap if both gamepad and HOTAS are connected at the same time.
- • When using a decked ship on the Mothership during battle, Battle Warp does not function and instead performs a regular Warp.
- • Battle warp sound keeps playing when loading the game during battle warp.
- • Exploit: Activating Blink ability on top of a fallen enemy grants infinite experience points.
- • Star systems' content differs from what is shown in the Galaxy Atlas.
- • Keyboard and mouse buttons are shown in Scanner and Atlas interface pop-up menus.
- • If different Faction members with the same name are added to the faction, the drag slots overlap during drag-and-drop operations, resulting in null slots.
- • Certain keys (CTRL and P) are hardcoded and cannot be reassigned.
- • Aiming/firing guide points (Bullet Guide) to the wrong spot.
- • Player collisions can occur with severed limbs in the gore system, disrupting the player's physics animations.
- • Thumb stick inversion applies in character mode but not in ship controls.
- • If a ship passes near the player while Aim Assist is active, the assist target changes quickly.
- • The game runs Steam VR at startup.
- •Some enemy ships spawn outside the boundaries of the battle map during battles and do not participate in combat.
- • I could fall through the elevator in certain dungeons.
NOTE: VKB HOTAS models may experience crash issues. You can use the following method as a temporary solution:
If you'd like to follow the SpaceBourne 2 Roadmap, it is regularly updated on Trello:
Changed files in this update