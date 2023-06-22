SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 11535154 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.1

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

(Player-requested changes and additions)

• Weapons installed on the ship are now automatically grouped. Players can modify the groups of weapons they have installed on their ship after installation.

• In mail missions, the assigned soldier's level and details are now visible in the dropdown menu.

• Added a Master Volume slider to the audio settings.

• Corpses no longer disappear in ground combat.

• Added a "Quit" confirmation dialog to the pause menu.

• Added "Ship Services" console to Freelancer Guild stations.

• Overhauled the bullet guide system, which now provides a more accurate firing point based on ship speed, projectile speed, and enemy ship maneuvers.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

• Battle warp is very slow.

• Unable to stop warp with HOTAS.

• Rotating the mothership is too fast with a gamepad or HOTAS.

• Cursor remains invisible after building or opening the radial menu.

• Inputs can overlap if both gamepad and HOTAS are connected at the same time.

• When using a decked ship on the Mothership during battle, Battle Warp does not function and instead performs a regular Warp.

• Battle warp sound keeps playing when loading the game during battle warp.

• Exploit: Activating Blink ability on top of a fallen enemy grants infinite experience points.

• Star systems' content differs from what is shown in the Galaxy Atlas.

• Keyboard and mouse buttons are shown in Scanner and Atlas interface pop-up menus.

• If different Faction members with the same name are added to the faction, the drag slots overlap during drag-and-drop operations, resulting in null slots.

• Certain keys (CTRL and P) are hardcoded and cannot be reassigned.

• Aiming/firing guide points (Bullet Guide) to the wrong spot.

• Player collisions can occur with severed limbs in the gore system, disrupting the player's physics animations.

• Thumb stick inversion applies in character mode but not in ship controls.

• If a ship passes near the player while Aim Assist is active, the assist target changes quickly.

• The game runs Steam VR at startup.

•Some enemy ships spawn outside the boundaries of the battle map during battles and do not participate in combat.

• I could fall through the elevator in certain dungeons.

NOTE: VKB HOTAS models may experience crash issues. You can use the following method as a temporary solution:

If you'd like to follow the SpaceBourne 2 Roadmap, it is regularly updated on Trello:

