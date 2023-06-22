"natsuno-kanata" Content Update Completed !

Thank you for playing "natsuno-kanata".

With ver. 1.2.10, we are pleased to announce that all updates scheduled for "natsuno-kanata" have been completed,

It has been about a year since the full release and nearly two years since the start of early access, so thank you very much for your support.

Thanks to the many people who have played the game, we are now ready for the last update.

For those of you who have not yet played the game, we hope you will take this opportunity to do so.

This will be the last update related to the contents.

We will continue to work on fixing bugs as needed.

We will consider porting "natsuno-kanata" to other platforms and localizing it in other languages.

We will also be releasing the soundtrack, which has not yet been made public, on YouTube.

Please follow our official Twitter account and stay tuned.

https://twitter.com/natsu_no_kanata

Even though the update is over, their journey will continue.

Thank you for your continued support!