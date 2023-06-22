PAYDAY 2: Update 237.3 Changelog

Savefiles

Fixed an issue that caused corrupted save files for some players. This should no longer be happening.

We are unable to recover corrupted and overwritten saved files. However, if you had a saved file during the Linux save split late last year, you might have a Linux save file that you can copy and rename. See the guide below.

Matchmakeing

Added more texts explaining why a player might be rejected from joining a heist while playing online. (Previously only said "Failed to join game")

Fixed an issue where crime spree wasn't working correctly for clients since update 237

Fixed an issue where crime.net online kept rapidly updating multiple visible heists at the same time

UI Fixes

Fixed an issue where UI elements of crime spree didn't work as intended for clients

Fixed an issue where the wolf pack didn't work for some players when owning a legacy pack

Fixed an issue where clicking banners in the main menu would result in incorrect URLs for some players

_Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any problems with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the Steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish._

Restoreing a Linux savefile as a Windows savefile

Go to your main savegame location: Steam\userdata\<random number>\218620\remote

Move your save098.sav out of the folder

Copy the linux_save098.sav and rename the copy to save098.sav

Start the game, your progress should be back.

Once you confirmed it worked you no longer need the older file you moved out of the folder

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias