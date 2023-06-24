 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

House Builder update for 24 June 2023

House Builder in Wild West

Share · View all patches · Build 11535061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Any cowboy around here?

We have just launched a sale on House Builder and a Roman House update. We wanted to build a Cowboy House but... actually Romans were first.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37624373/56b43707c8973c25ae706c76ced07bdf1e39cae1.png[/img]

Anyway, we wanted to give something to all wild west fans. We have prepared a bundle "Wild West House Building"

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33054/

Just to let you know we have th(f)ree demos on Steam Next Fest. If you still haven't played them, maybe it's time to do so.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37624373/52b467872326c5276cacc3ae4b0e7509a4250342.png[/img]

✅Project: Aurora ➡️ https://shorturl.at/byOT1

✅Medieval Machines
Builder➡️https://shorturl.at/bGJT6

✅Pool Cleaning
Simulator ➡️ https://shorturl.at/stwxN

Have a great time playing
FreeMind team.

Changed files in this update

House Builder Depot 1244631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link