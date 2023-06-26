Fernbus Coach Simulator - Update 30 Release

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//26064558/b2c8df68f80385ab3c7da8e9d121cb2a7c53a543.png[/img]
The Update 30 for Fernbus Coach Simulator is here!
In addition to the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1, you can look forward to a new physics engine and, of course, numerous improvements.
Full changelog here:
Changelog 1.30.60557
- Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1
- New physics engine
- Map DLC’s are now shown on the map
- DLC Vehicles can now be viewed when not owned
- Fixed BB40 doors not opening
- Fixed Bus spawning wrong in football DLC
- Updated map navigation UI
- New sound backend
- Telemetry additions
- Interactables now get highlighted
- DLC coaches added as AI vehicles
- Fixed crash at start town selection
- New main menu backgrounds
- Updated Flixbus coach painting
- Repaint caching has changed, first start may take a long time
- Fixed cloud movement causing flickering shadows
- Fixed vehicle physics settings after reset
- Fixed AI tractor movement
- Level Art Fixes
- Performance Optimizations**
** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background
