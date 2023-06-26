Fernbus Coach Simulator - Update 30 Release

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//26064558/b2c8df68f80385ab3c7da8e9d121cb2a7c53a543.png[/img]

The Update 30 for Fernbus Coach Simulator is here!

In addition to the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1, you can look forward to a new physics engine and, of course, numerous improvements.

Full changelog here:

Changelog 1.30.60557

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1

New physics engine

Map DLC’s are now shown on the map

DLC Vehicles can now be viewed when not owned

Fixed BB40 doors not opening

Fixed Bus spawning wrong in football DLC

Updated map navigation UI

New sound backend

Telemetry additions

Interactables now get highlighted

DLC coaches added as AI vehicles

Fixed crash at start town selection

New main menu backgrounds

Updated Flixbus coach painting

Repaint caching has changed, first start may take a long time

Fixed cloud movement causing flickering shadows

Fixed vehicle physics settings after reset

Fixed AI tractor movement

Level Art Fixes

Performance Optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background