Fernbus Simulator update for 26 June 2023

Fernbus Coach Simulator - Update 30 Release

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//26064558/b2c8df68f80385ab3c7da8e9d121cb2a7c53a543.png[/img]

The Update 30 for Fernbus Coach Simulator is here!
In addition to the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1, you can look forward to a new physics engine and, of course, numerous improvements.

Full changelog here:

Changelog 1.30.60557

  • Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1
  • New physics engine
  • Map DLC’s are now shown on the map
  • DLC Vehicles can now be viewed when not owned
  • Fixed BB40 doors not opening
  • Fixed Bus spawning wrong in football DLC
  • Updated map navigation UI
  • New sound backend
  • Telemetry additions
  • Interactables now get highlighted
  • DLC coaches added as AI vehicles
  • Fixed crash at start town selection
  • New main menu backgrounds
  • Updated Flixbus coach painting
  • Repaint caching has changed, first start may take a long time
  • Fixed cloud movement causing flickering shadows
  • Fixed vehicle physics settings after reset
  • Fixed AI tractor movement
  • Level Art Fixes
  • Performance Optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 427101
Fernbus Simulator - Neoplan Skyliner Depot 427102
Fernbus Simulator - Multimedia Package Depot 427103
Fernbus Simulator - Anniversary Repaint Package Depot 427104
Fernbus Simulator - Austria/Switzerland Depot 427105
Fernbus Simulator - France Depot 427106
Fernbus Simulator - Usedom Depot 427107
Fernbus Simulator - Comfort Class Depot 427108
Fernbus Simulator - VDL Futura Depot 427109
Fernbus Simulator - Football Depot 427110
Fernbus Simulator - Rennsteig Depot 427111
Fernbus Simulator - MAN Lion's Intercity Depot 427112
Fernbus Simulator - BB40 Depot 427113
Fernbus Simulator - Rheintal Depot 427114
Fernbus Simulator - Belgium Depot 427115
Fernbus Simulator - Netherlands Depot 427116
Fernbus Simulator - Luxembourg Depot 427117
Fernbus Simulator - Steinhuder Meer Depot 427118
Fernbus Simulator - Scania Touring Depot 427119
Fernbus Simulator - W906 Depot 569701
Fernbus Simulator - MAN Lions Coach 3rd Gen Depot 569702
Fernbus Simulator - VDL Futura FDD2 Depot 569703
Fernbus Simulator - D Depot 569704
Fernbus Simulator - Czech Depot 569705
Fernbus Simulator - Castle Depot 569706
Fernbus Simulator - Fix Depot 569708
Fernbus Simulator - FBRP Depot 569709
Fernbus Simulator - TC Depot 602731
Fernbus Simulator - AX Depot 602732
Fernbus Simulator - AD Depot 602733
Fernbus Simulator - AM Depot 602734
Fernbus Simulator - IL Depot 602735
SteamDB Unknown Depot 602736 Depot 602736
SteamDB Unknown Depot 602737 Depot 602737
