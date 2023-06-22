 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oblivity update for 22 June 2023

v2.02

Share · View all patches · Build 11534894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed the leaderboard bug
  • adjusted the go next in the sens finder. You will be redirected to the sens finder playlists.
  • added loading animation for opening the author screen
  • reworked the analytics screen (replaced some widgets)
  • added a new Liked row, where you can view all your liked scenarios

Changed files in this update

Oblivity Content Depot 1389991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link