- fixed the leaderboard bug
- adjusted the go next in the sens finder. You will be redirected to the sens finder playlists.
- added loading animation for opening the author screen
- reworked the analytics screen (replaced some widgets)
- added a new Liked row, where you can view all your liked scenarios
Oblivity update for 22 June 2023
v2.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Oblivity Content Depot 1389991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update