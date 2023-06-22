 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 22 June 2023

Storm patch

22 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update in relation to changes to Wordsearch Attack.

  • Rearrangement of the help.
  • Save layout moved to drop down control menu.
  • Split sound options onto their own tab on settings page.
  • Changed Cancel button to be Clear button.
  • Changed letter/cell selection in the wordsearch game - you can now double click to select the first letter/cell, see help for more info.
  • Multiple colouring changes. Apparently Green basically doesn't really go with any other colour (for colour blindness support).

Changed files in this update

