Storm patch

Update in relation to changes to Wordsearch Attack.
- Rearrangement of the help.
- Save layout moved to drop down control menu.
- Split sound options onto their own tab on settings page.
- Changed Cancel button to be Clear button.
- Changed letter/cell selection in the wordsearch game - you can now double click to select the first letter/cell, see help for more info.
- Multiple colouring changes. Apparently Green basically doesn't really go with any other colour (for colour blindness support).
Changed files in this update