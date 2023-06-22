- Rearrangement of the help.
- Save layout moved to drop down control menu.
- Split sound options onto their own tab on settings page.
- Changed Cancel button to be Clear button.
- Changed letter/cell selection - you can now double click to select the first letter/cell, see help for more info.
- Multiple colouring changes. Apparently Green basically doesn't really go with any other colour (for colour blindness support).
Wordsearch Attack update for 22 June 2023
Storm patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
