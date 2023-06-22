Patch v34.4

//misc changes
- Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.
- Transitory Elevator map: Blessed enemies will now spawn a bit further away from you than regular enemies (especially Super Blessed).
- Big Zombroid Bro: Increased the Damage his bite attack does.
- If a minion causes Blight (eg Shroom Bro aura) then the damage inflicted is now added to the minion Damage stat.
- Blood Pact relic: If you have the 'Accursed Tome of Antiquities' relic then it will now inflict a Curse when taking a Blood Pact.
- Sumptuous Slimeous enemy: Increased his Health by +50%.
//bug fixes
- Compendium - Minion Boneways: The Sinner minion didn't reference the Level 1 Skelly they need to boneraise.
- Mausoleum Awakens: At the first win screen if you chose to continue into a NGF loop then it wouldn't submit your score to the regular leaderboard.
- Big Chupacabradabro minion: There was a rare chance of a crash when it was attacking.
