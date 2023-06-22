June Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11534694 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 12:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Sentinels

Maptasks

We've fixed several objective handling events. Thanks to your reports. ❤

Fixed achievement

You reported that the Chain Reaction Bomb was not filling the Steam achievements bar. Now it is fixed.

Performance

There are performance improvements. We found a way to apply cheaper calculation methods to dynamic objects.

bHaptics

We are glad to introduce bHaptics hardware support. Now you will be able to feel the game more. Currently TactSuit, TactVisor and Tactosy for Arms are supported.

🌎 https://www.bhaptics.com/

LIV

Now we support LIV streaming software. You can enable "Streamer mode" if you'd like to replace main character body with your avatar.

🌎 https://www.liv.tv/