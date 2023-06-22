June Update

Hello, Sentinels
Maptasks
We've fixed several objective handling events. Thanks to your reports. ❤
Fixed achievement
You reported that the Chain Reaction Bomb was not filling the Steam achievements bar. Now it is fixed.
Performance
There are performance improvements. We found a way to apply cheaper calculation methods to dynamic objects.
bHaptics
We are glad to introduce bHaptics hardware support. Now you will be able to feel the game more. Currently TactSuit, TactVisor and Tactosy for Arms are supported.
🌎 https://www.bhaptics.com/
LIV
Now we support LIV streaming software. You can enable "Streamer mode" if you'd like to replace main character body with your avatar.
🌎 https://www.liv.tv/
