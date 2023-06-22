 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tracery of Fate update for 22 June 2023

June Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11534694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Sentinels

Maptasks
We've fixed several objective handling events. Thanks to your reports. ❤

Fixed achievement
You reported that the Chain Reaction Bomb was not filling the Steam achievements bar. Now it is fixed.

Performance
There are performance improvements. We found a way to apply cheaper calculation methods to dynamic objects.

bHaptics
We are glad to introduce bHaptics hardware support. Now you will be able to feel the game more. Currently TactSuit, TactVisor and Tactosy for Arms are supported.
🌎 https://www.bhaptics.com/

LIV
Now we support LIV streaming software. You can enable "Streamer mode" if you'd like to replace main character body with your avatar.
🌎 https://www.liv.tv/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1710671 Depot 1710671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link