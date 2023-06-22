Level 31 Fixed

The mysteries of digital games, I tested all the levels several times and everything was working. After launching I received some notifications that level 31 was broken and indeed it was. By the code everything was right, but it still didn't work. Digital games have some kind of witchcraft that I will never understand.

I received some more bugs and improvements and I should fix them soon, sorry if it disturbed your gameplay. But as in an old Nintendo commercial here in my country, paraphrasing "Here we work hard to complicate your life more and more".

Jokes aside, soon we will release some more updates with a graphics selector and some other things.

Thank you all.

Sincerely, Ponko Games.