 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Puzzles Illustrations & Anime update for 22 June 2023

*NEW* - FREE FLASH PUZZLE

Share · View all patches · Build 11534602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Solve the puzzle and collect your unique Flash Badge ːHintTokenː

Remember once it's gone it's [b]GONE! [/b]

Enjoy!

ːgoldenbitː


https://store.steampowered.com/app/1005240

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Illustrations Anime Content Depot 1005241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link