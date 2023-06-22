Update: explosive barrels, Ironman mode and balance/skill changes

Hello everyone! Let's get straight to the interesting part - here are the release notes for 1.0.31 version:

1.0.31 PATCH NOTES

Difficulty/balancing:

Added an Ironman mode, which prevents the players from reloading a mission. Actually, that was the default way the game was played until now, so maybe the correct way of saying should be "added a non-Ironman mode".

All existing saves are treated as Ironman modes. Non-ironman mode allows the player to restart any mission (except the tutorial one). Unlocks and achievement progress does not get rolled back though (as they are bound to a profile, not the current game-in-progress).



Ironman settings in the difficulty window. The window has been expanded, as more stuff will start to appear there.

Increased the number of enemies that can appear in chapters 2 and 3.

Increased the base HP of chapter 2 boss.

QoL

Added a numeric HP display in combat. It can be altered in the Gameplay Settings.



Numeric HP display mode. Some might love it, some might hate it. Do let me know what you think!

New content

Added explosive barrels on maps. A map can spawn a random number of such barrels. Barrels will appear in existing saves as well from now on.



BANG

Balancing

Rose: “Salvage bandages” shelter action has been replaced with the “Heal everyone” shelter action, which allows to heal every character in a shelter. In existing saves, the old action has been replaced with the new one.



Stryk3r has fairly ranked Rose quite low in this awesome Guide to Characters, so maybe this will help making her better.

Rose: “Rush It!” action now simply grants a regular extra AP instead of adding that “non-movement AP” thing.

Hector: increased the amount of enemy misses in the “untouchable” skill.

Michael: “Clean weapon” skill now adds extra damage (it was extra max damage until now), but the bonus is reduced.

Note to localization modders: when an action description changes, its translation key gets changed in the localization file. If the game does not find a matching key, it falls back to the English translation. Therefore, if there's no matching translation to, say, an updated skill description in the game, it will be displayed in English (instead of showing an outdated translation).

As usual, thanks for playing Shardpunk! And do share all your thoughts/ideas on the game! Take care!