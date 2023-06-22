 Skip to content

Creepless update for 22 June 2023

Small fixes with audio

Build 11534528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed few audios did not work with sound settings
Fixed Sound Settings(now Master channel and Music Channel work Correctly)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2410741
