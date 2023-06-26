Update 1.2.2.4

Features
-Add Stable to sell white and brown Horse
-Add multi seat support for some Mounts and check for same Party to allow mount up
-Add City Arena
-Add option to share exp in Party
-Add new Skill -> Cooking
-Add Repair Kit to Npc 'Aldor' in Schimmerstein
-Add Feauture to open a Window for nearby Items on Ground
-Add Map Info for Guildmaps to show Infos when owning Guild Crystal
-Add Guild Turret
-Add Guild Potting Soil
-Add Seeds to plant in Potting Soil
-Add cosmetic Slots for Head and Body
-Add Siege Vehicles. For now there are Ram, Ballista and Catapult
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/b25a9b354fa61b44c091c568b62bb13077863898.png[/img]
Bugfixes
-Fix auto activate Chat
-Fix Receiving exp from Monsters
-Fix some missing Sheath/Unseath animation
-Fix few Sound issue where sound was not hearable from distance for Tree, Bushes and Rocks
-Fix Quest monster kills progress not shared with other party members
Improvments
-Add Level up Effect
-Add Healthbar for Mounts
-Add Slow Abilitie to Elemental 'Water Magic'
-Add Tree Harvest Effect (Leave falling when hit Tree)
-Add new Quests
-Add new Monsters and Bosses
-Add option to rotate Building Object
-Updated Practice Dummy
-Update Stats Window -> Added more Infos
-Updating GvG Maps
-Update and improved Controller (only turn when attack)
-Update Quest UI
-Update Melter City/Guild
-Update few Npc Dialog (Guard)
-Update Building Materials
-Update Npcs
-Projectiles no longer collide with ally Players/Pets
-Redo whole starting Tutorial, so new player have an easier start
-Improved Teleport Ability
-Guild occupied Crystal is now saved after restart Server
-Increased Server performance
-Change Guild Building System to let allow player to freely place Objects
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/7ca2d61c0a5e6f6a6a05276d478f24c287ba54d2.png[/img]
General
-Add new Mounts
-Add new Dungeon 'Sanctuary of Hokaldir'
-Add Stove
-Update UI
-Updated few Tooltip Infos
-Update Maps
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/58cd07156cf2f04f0794ba0cc70f4c04a8cd72a6.png[/img]
Balancing
-Add Skill gain limit for crafting Items
-Increased crafting skillgain
-Add Melee Encumbrance to Heavy Armor
-Increased hp, stam, mana receiving from Potions
-Increased hp, stam, mana receiving from Bandages
-Set max Resistance to 70%
Additional Notes
-There are also alot of other small Bugfixes and changes which i dont mention in the Patchnotes
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/e0cc7444f3117babcd39f95ba27e07011b38f441.png[/img]
Changed files in this update