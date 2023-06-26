Update 1.2.2.4

Features

-Add Stable to sell white and brown Horse

-Add multi seat support for some Mounts and check for same Party to allow mount up

-Add City Arena

-Add option to share exp in Party

-Add new Skill -> Cooking

-Add Repair Kit to Npc 'Aldor' in Schimmerstein

-Add Feauture to open a Window for nearby Items on Ground

-Add Map Info for Guildmaps to show Infos when owning Guild Crystal

-Add Guild Turret

-Add Guild Potting Soil

-Add Seeds to plant in Potting Soil

-Add cosmetic Slots for Head and Body

-Add Siege Vehicles. For now there are Ram, Ballista and Catapult

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/b25a9b354fa61b44c091c568b62bb13077863898.png[/img]

Bugfixes

-Fix auto activate Chat

-Fix Receiving exp from Monsters

-Fix some missing Sheath/Unseath animation

-Fix few Sound issue where sound was not hearable from distance for Tree, Bushes and Rocks

-Fix Quest monster kills progress not shared with other party members

Improvments

-Add Level up Effect

-Add Healthbar for Mounts

-Add Slow Abilitie to Elemental 'Water Magic'

-Add Tree Harvest Effect (Leave falling when hit Tree)

-Add new Quests

-Add new Monsters and Bosses

-Add option to rotate Building Object

-Updated Practice Dummy

-Update Stats Window -> Added more Infos

-Updating GvG Maps

-Update and improved Controller (only turn when attack)

-Update Quest UI

-Update Melter City/Guild

-Update few Npc Dialog (Guard)

-Update Building Materials

-Update Npcs

-Projectiles no longer collide with ally Players/Pets

-Redo whole starting Tutorial, so new player have an easier start

-Improved Teleport Ability

-Guild occupied Crystal is now saved after restart Server

-Increased Server performance

-Change Guild Building System to let allow player to freely place Objects

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/7ca2d61c0a5e6f6a6a05276d478f24c287ba54d2.png[/img]

General

-Add new Mounts

-Add new Dungeon 'Sanctuary of Hokaldir'

-Add Stove

-Update UI

-Updated few Tooltip Infos

-Update Maps

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/58cd07156cf2f04f0794ba0cc70f4c04a8cd72a6.png[/img]

Balancing

-Add Skill gain limit for crafting Items

-Increased crafting skillgain

-Add Melee Encumbrance to Heavy Armor

-Increased hp, stam, mana receiving from Potions

-Increased hp, stam, mana receiving from Bandages

-Set max Resistance to 70%

Additional Notes

-There are also alot of other small Bugfixes and changes which i dont mention in the Patchnotes

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42304071/e0cc7444f3117babcd39f95ba27e07011b38f441.png[/img]