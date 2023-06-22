Nomad 1.7b Released

Hello Survivors!

1.7 has arrived bringing new changes and performance updates. It's pretty big, read it below.

Nomad Is Turning 8 Years Old



Nomad is 8 years old, thank you for your continued support over the years, it means a lot!

New fireworks have been added around the safe zones which will only be enabled at night. Be sure to be around for the show!

Auger Drill Changes



The Auger Drill is now powered by generators. If you power a Generator with Fuel near an Auger Drill, it will activate it. The smelting time of the Auger Drill has also been increased, it will now smelt every 3rd smelting tick on the server by default.

Blood Moon Graves Changes



Blood Moon Graves now have a high chance of zombies spawning when looting. More Blood Moon Graves will now spawn around the map during a Blood Moon too.

Campfire Changes



Campfires will now cook food one tick at a time instead of cooking the entire container in one tick. This is more inline with how furnaces work so it's more consistent.

In addition to the food per tick changes, campfires will also now have a high chance of burning meat when cooked. The smoke effect has been changed too.

Dew Catcher Changes



The Dew Catcher has been reworked to act more like how the other containers work. Simply fill the Dew Catcher with Empty Bottles and it will automatically fill up with Dirty Water if it's placed outside. It can hold up to 4 Empty Bottles (or Canteens) at a time, and will fill up every 6th smelting tick, regardless if it rains or not. However if it does rain, the Dew Catcher will fill up the bottles.

Oven



To combat the new addition of food burning in campfires, we have introduced an electric oven. The oven requires a generator nearby to power it and requires 4 metal and 2 copper to craft. It can hold up to 24 uncooked items and does not burn food at all.

Fuel Table



Fill the Fuel Table up with Fuel and it will automatically fill up nearby Generators with Fuel when they are running low. This will keep your bases running for longer periods of time. It requires 2x Wood, 2x Fuel and 4x Metal to craft. It has 40 slots but only Fuel can be placed inside.

Auto Hammer



Automatically repair all base foundations, walls, ceilings, doors, garage doors and doorways. The Auto Hammer works like a storage chest but only construction items can be placed within it. Wood, Metal, Improved Metal and Stone. Once construction items are placed inside, it will automatically repair all structures if the health falls below 70%. It does not need to be powered by a generator and costs 4 Metal, 4 Improved Metal and 4 Copper to craft.

The Auto Hammer requires 3 of the material to repair the base structure. Making it more expensive than manually doing it, but allows for some offline protection. The Auto Hammer will not repair a structure if the damage exceeds the health of the structure.

The range of the Auto Hammer is same as the generator when powering machines and lights. So if you have a large base, multiple Auto Hammers may need to be placed down, jotted around the base for full protection.

Hydroponics Station



The Hydroponics Station is a place where you can grow plants in-doors without the fear of others looting your crops. The Hydroponics Station requires a powered Generator and a Water Barrel nearby in order to work. Simply put up to 6 seeds inside of the station and they will grow automatically. The station will only consume water if or when the seed grows. Make sure your nearby Water Barrel is stocked up with water, as the station needs that to work.

The station will grow your seeds every 4th smelting tick, roughly around 20 minutes.

Water Barrel



As mentioned above, the Water Barrel is required to make the Hydroponics Station operate however, it can also be used as a place to store all your water within your base. It has 40 slots but only Water Bottles can be placed inside.

Water Pump



The Water Pump is a great way to passively fill up empty bottles or canteens without needing to purify them at a campfire. The Water Pump requires a nearby powered generator to work and only Empty Bottles or Half/Empty Canteens can be placed inside.

Oil Pump



The Oil Pump will automatically pump oil from out of the ground every 3rd smelting tick. It's a great way to passively get oil to convert into fuel to power your bases. The Oil Pump requires 4x Wood, 4x Improved Metal, 1x Generator Engine and 4x copper to craft and can hold only Oil Bottles inside.

It requires a powered generator nearby in order to operate.

Base Hatch



Now you can build your own hatches and climb your way to the next level of your base. The ladder is included, you can stack multiple hatches on top of each other to make one giant ladder leading to the top of your base!

Hatches follow the same tiers as the rest of the base structures. Cardboard > Wood > Stone > Metal > Improved Metal and has the same crafting costs as ceilings/floors.

Hatches also follow the same support system as the ceiling, meaning that a wall much be present under or around the hatch for support. Without a supporting wall, the hatch will destroy itself.

Mods



There's a new section in the crafting menu, under Tools called "Mods". These mods when placed in their respective places will enable special passives. For example, adding the Fuel Tank mod to a generator will decrease the consumption rate of Fuel by 10%, or the Oven Grill mod which increases storage capacity.

These mods are locked behind recipes, which can be found in barrels and loot pallets scattered around the world.

More mods will be coming in later patches when more machines come.



The weather system has been improved to provide more variation of clouds, better quality stars at night and better lighting. Stars are also bigger and now rotate around the skybox during the night. Sun and moon now has smoother movement when progressing through the day.

There is a 20% chance of rain per weather tick, 20% of which will be a storm. This should calm the storms so you don't see so many in a play session.

Zombies Rebalanced



Zombies attack speed has been greatly reduced and their damaged adjusted.

World Music Changed



All world music in the game has been changed. Nice!

New Steam Achievements Added



New Steam achievements have been added for you to obtain. Time to farm your 100% completion progress again.

There is so much more added to this version, read the complete changelog below for more information.

Changelog

Engine

Updated to the latest Unity 2023 version, should see increased performance

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with storage cupboards always spawning on 80%

Fixed a bug that caused the mouse not to set back to in-game when opening a door with the interact menu open

Fixed a bug where multiple generators placed together would turn off lights and machines if one generator is running and the others are not

Fixed an issue with the crafting menu not scrolling properly

Fixed an issue that caused base structures to leave a gap in-between two walls sometimes

Fixed a bug that made players receive chat messages too early when loading into a server

Fixed texture on Cardboard, Metal and Improved Metal Low Walls

Fixed a bug that incorrectly showed the next blood moon during a blood moon when doing the command /bloodmoon

Fixed a bug that caused a new day to start at sun rise, rather than midnight

Fixed a bug that caused sleepers not to drop their ammo

New

Gem Stone Stack added

Diamond Stack added

Burnt Food item added

Oven added. costs 4 metal and 2 copper to create and can cook food without burning

Fuel Table added, will automatically refill nearby generators with fuel if the generator is running low. can only place fuel inside

Auto Hammer added. Automatically repair base structures below 70% health

Fuel Tank Mod added

Diamond Drill Bit Mod added

Oven Grill Mod added

Forging Hammer Mod added

Water Barrel added

Hydroponics Station added

Water Pump added

Hatch added

Oil Pump added

Balance & Changes

Large storage chests and storage cupboards health increased to 500, up from 400

Auger Drill now requires a generator to power it. tool tip has been also updated to reflect this change

Auger Drill now populates every 3rd smelting tick by default

Zombies attack speed greatly reduced

Zombies attack damage reduced

Fuel consume rate has been increased to 30%, up from 15%

Fuel crafting requirements reduced to 2 oil bottles, down from 3 oil bottles

Campfires now cooks food 1 tick at a time, instead of cooking the entire container in one tick

Campfires now have a 30% chance of burning food

You can now move foundations up and down when snapped to another foundation

You can now move objects in placement mode up and down

All world game music has been changed

Significantly reduced gc allocations, should see better performance

Updated some item icons

Fuel item texture has changed

Machines will now turn off automatically when their inventory's are full. peace and quiet at last

Auger Drill max sound distance reduced slightly

Powered lights are now slightly brighter and have better light range

Powered lights cull range has been slightly increased to match the distance from generators

Anti Cheat improvements

Reduced the chance of being tricked by The Reaper to 15%, down from 33%

Reduced the failed chance of Saleh to 15%, down from 25%

Saleh armor reward chances have been rebalanced

Reduced campfire radius sound

Server tick rate increased to 24hz, up from 12hz

Optimized player network packets when changing clothes or weapons

Light cull radius distance has been doubled

Day/Night cycle time is now saved when closing the server

Updated wrecked vehicle model

Wooden Doors now have a texture

Picking up containers, furnaces, machines and campfires now requires authorization in the area

Furnace smoke updated

Campfire smoke updated

Generators now produce smoke

Two extra levels have been added to bases, increasing the number of levels to 8, up from 6

[spoiler]Putting a berry inside of a Generator that is powering lights will now change the color of those lights depending on the color of the berry. Neato.[/spoiler]

Set the default zombie spawn limit for servers to 60, up from 45

Set the default deer spawn limit for servers to 18, up from 15

Increased the zombie spawn cap to 100, up from 60

Increased the scroll sensitivity of menus in the admin panel

Charcoal now has a 60% chance to spawn when burning Wood in a furnace or campfire. This is to help reduce charcoal waste

6 Blood Moon Graves now spawn when the Blood Moon starts

Looting Blood Moon Graves now has a chance to spawn zombies around you

Increased zombies health during a Blood Moon to 175%, up from 150% health

Increased the chance of zombies spawning on you during a Blood Moon by 15%

Increased the chance of Window Shutters Recipe to drop from barrels to 75%, up from 60%

New Steam Achievements added

A message displaying when the next Blood Moon appears will now show every morning, noon, and evening

Copper now has a model instead of a loot bag

Furnaces, campfires, wall torches and ceiling lights now cast shadows if shadows are enabled in the settings

Subtle dust particle effects added to all base ceilings

Particle effects now cull when off camera, should help boost performance

There is now a chance of 20% of rain, in which 20% of that will be storms. Clouds will also be more random in terms of broken, scattered and few clouds spawning over all states of weather.

Removed fog and dust weather states

Increased the growing time of plants that are planted in the wild by 600% bringing each stage of growth to 60 minutes (1 in-game day), up from 10 minutes

Decreased Stage 3 of crops decay rate to 7 in-game days, down from 12 in-game days

Low Graphics preset now sets Light Quality to Low, up from Very Low

Bonemeal now requires 2x Bone Fragments and 1x Water Bottle to craft

The minimum number of items from Rosie has been increased to 2, up from 1

Increased the maximum number of ammo boxes to spawn next to weapon by 1, there is now a 33.33% chance to spawn with 0, 1 or 2 ammo boxes next to the weapon

Dew Catcher changed to work like containers. It now has 4 slots that only Empty Bottles can be placed inside and fills up with Dirty Water every 6th smelting tick, or when it rains

Removed the Fuel requirement for crafting the Generator Engine

Crafting the Generator now requires Fuel

Some food and drink item values have been adjusted

A new skin added to the Skin Variety Pack DLC

Cleaned up Safe Zone grass, added dirt textures and fixed flames on campfires

Item spawner will now spawn items twice as fast in the world

You now lose all your cash upon death but drop Gold Bars every $250

All servers have been wiped due to this update