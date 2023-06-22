Update v0.9.9.0 (Juice)

Hey recruits!

Greetings from the team at Abylight Barcelona. Another month, another big update, and this time is extra special, because we are revealing the release date of the full 1.0 version.

📅 July 20, 2023

There it is! So, this will be our last major update during the Early Access phase, but it is not the end of the road. We’ll keep adding content to OMC and listening to your feedback post-release. And of course, the 1.0 release will have more new features ready for the launch day.

Here’s the list of changes and new features for this update:

Customization

This is one of the big changes you’ve been asking for since the first demo: being able to customize your recruits and decorative items in the camp. Now, you’ll be able to change the name and appearance of your soldiers:

You’ll also be able to write your own text on the signs and banners, customize flags with different colors, designs and symbols, change the color of the lights, modify the aesthetic of some decorative elements... and even record your own voice messages to be played over the PA system!

Summer is coming to One Military Camp. Now you can give your recruits a summer atmosphere with 6 new decorative items:

Ice Cream Statue

Fruit Bowl

Bamboo Fence

Bamboo Gate

Summer Plaza

Beach Bar

Gameplay improvements

We’ve made important changes to the gameplay, based on many of your requests:

Changing class: now you can change your recruits’ class easily from their detail panel (Hooray!)

Upgrade buildings: if you’ve researched an upgrade for one of your buildings, you’ll be able to upgrade all the buildings of the same type in your camp at once.

Mercenaries: you have asked us for new ways to get money and this is one of them. Now, you can find mercenary schools scattered around the map where you can buy and sell trained soldiers. You’ll need to start a new game to enjoy this feature.

Paid entertainment: we’ve made changes to entertainment buildings so you can make money through movie tickets, snacks, etc. Recruits will spend part of their salary on these activities and you’ll have the ability to set the prices. Be careful! High prices will make them unhappy.

Building maintenance management : another big change requested by our community. Set the maintenance priority for any building so your maintenance team takes it into account when restocking and repairing buildings. It’s also possible to turn off buildings that are not in use so they don’t waste energy and don’t bother you with warnings.

: another big change requested by our community. Set the maintenance priority for any building so your maintenance team takes it into account when restocking and repairing buildings. It’s also possible to turn off buildings that are not in use so they don’t waste energy and don’t bother you with warnings. The economy screen has been improved to show all types of income and expenses in a clearer way, as well as adding data about consumption and generation of resources.

Private soldiers’ portraits now show a dash instead of a 0 in their battle rank, as they can’t be sent into battle until they are specialized.

Sandbox Battle Mode: clicking on the alert messages on the top right, will send you to the territory they refer to on the map.

Sandbox Battle Mode: now you’ll receive a battle report after a fight between two squads.

Shared House: we’ve made changes to the Premium House. Now, it’s a Shared House that can house up to 3 staff. It has to be researched and is an evolution of the staff house.

UI improvements to the hiring and specialization panels. You’ll see a small indicator in the time bar to show the current time in the day/night cycle..

Introduced a cooldown to change heroes so you can’t abuse it in campaign mode.

6 new tutorial videos: Shield Inhibitor Optical Camouflage Inhibitor Aeolic Generator/Solar panels/Batteries Entertainment building Spy Surveillance Tower Anti-Drone Battery



Bugfixes

Fixed some controller interaction bugs (Steamdeck)

During these months of Early Access we’ve been adding content, implementing many of your suggestions and fixing bugs. With all this, we want to announce that we are ready to release One Military Camp on July 20th!



This is not the end, we are still working on improving the experience in your camps and soon we’ll announce some of the surprises we have in store for One Military Camp post-release.

If you have feedback or suggestions you can chat directly with us on our Discord server:

https://discord.gg/ZmzMac7kgA

Special mentions

Thank you to our entire Discord and Steam community, and especially to:

Discord: "Master Shredder" and "GoddGaming"

Steam: "Deputy Dawg", "DNLH" and "BinaryDigit09"

“A One Military Camp story” - #7 By David Martinez

If you have read my previous One Military Camp stories, you already know how was it when young Hawkins joined the army... Ah, the good old times. And you probably understand why sergeant Campbell had such an impact on my young self. I was truly impressed by his discipline and what it felt like unlimited wisdom. But even under his command, one needed some time to rest. To clear the mind from all that routines and hard work.

There, at the camp, we had free time to spend with other recruits. Of course you could just have a walk with some friends, read a book at the library, write home or go back to the gym, that is, if you had some stamina left. But what we enjoyed the most was visiting the entertainment facilities. There was a bowling alley, a small arcade, the camp museum and my favorite... the cinema.

We went to the movies almost every week. It didn't matter if it was some classic black and white picture or a new release. Western, adventures, war films or even comedies, I loved everything. The thing is, they felt "different" from the movies I watched at home.

It took some time until I realized why: It was me.

Once you had basic training you could spot every mistake in the big screen. At home, they felt like heroes fighting the bad guys, but then, at the camp they became just actors forgetting to reload their old Colt revolver, shooting with no aim or not finding some cover in the middle of a battle.

Even if it was some historical picture, based on some recent conflict, armies didn't deploy on the battlefield as they should, and everyone spoke too much with very little to say. Don't get me wrong, I still enjoyed that fantasy, but it didn't feel real. The sound of shots and explosions lost the impact they used to have.

At least, it was not just me. That was something everyone at the camp felt. And, to tell you the truth, we had great times discussing every mistake we had spotted once the movie was finished.