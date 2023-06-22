Ragnarock and the Sabaton DLC are available on PC and VR now !

The Vikings on Tour free update is finally here! Ragnarock is now available on Steam PC and Steam VR for you guys to challenge your friends and family or other opponents on epic cross platform races. This free update is joined by the release of the new Sabaton RAID DLC. Let the drummer in you rock on those 6 songs by the swedish band Sabaton and unlock new collectibles.

New Sabaton RAID



The Sabaton RAID DLC is a paid content

Slam your hammers to the sound of these 6 epic songs:

Resist and Bite (Levels 1/5/10)

Seven Pillars of Wisdom (Levels 2/7/10)

To Hell and Back (Levels 2/5/8)

Night Witches (Levels 3/6/8)

Steel Commanders (Levels 3/6/9)

Stormtroopers (Levels 3/6/9)

Get new collectibles:

an epic battlefield environment

a new eagle longship

a new hammer (unlocked by playing all 6 songs from the DLC)

What's new in this PC version:

Now that the game can be played without a VR headset, you can either play with a gamepad controller (recommended) or a keyboard

New Calibration tool (will soon come to VR too)

[Beta] Local multiplayer in Split-screen (up to 4 PC players)

"One Key One Drum" mode available in Advanced Settings, in addition to the default game mode (not recommended but useful for accessibility or special controllers). The multiplayer and leaderboards are kept separate in this specific mode.

New in both PC and VR versions:

"Advanced settings > Leaderboard filter" to mix PC and VR leaderboards or not (separate by default)

"Advanced settings > Multiplayer filter" to allow private/public multiplayer games between PC and VR players (mixed by default)

Icon for the player's gameplay (controller, One Key One Drum, or VR) on the leaderboards and race scores

[Info] Achievements and DLCs are shared between PC and VR. Everything else is separate (medals, scores, ghosts, profiles, settings and changing room)

Favorites moved to the left of the albums instead of last on the right

Hide wooden medal panel on song levels that have never been played

Updated Gifs in tutorial

[Fix] Fixed bug on the Favorites when deleting a custom song that was in the favorites

Get Ragnarock:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1345820/Ragnarock/

and the Sabaton RAID DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32759/Ragnarock__Sabaton_RAID/

Thank you for inspiring us everyday to make Ragnarock a better game, and don't hesitate to give us feedback on this PC version on Discord.

Wanadev Studio’s social accounts are also great spots to share your feelings with us.

