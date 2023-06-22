Mythrel v0.4.6

Greetings, brave Mythrelians! We're back with a fresh update designed to enhance your gaming adventure. In our quest for continuous improvement, we've tweaked, added, and fixed many things to give you a smoother and more balanced collectible trading card journey. Here's what's new in v0.4.6:

An Optimized Piece of Play: To keep the game dynamic and the adrenaline pumping, we've reworked the End Turn button to avoid any inadvertent clicks.

Improved Gameplay Balance: In the spirit of fairness and engaging gameplay, the second player will now draw an extra card upon the realm's start. Additionally, to keep the strategy intact, only one copy of Promo cards is allowed per deck. Our game rules have been updated to reflect these changes for the physical version of Mythrel also.

Lobby Screen Tooltips: For our players seeking further clarity, we've added tooltips to the lobby screen for realm modes, offering real-time tips and advice.

A More Social Gaming Experience: You asked, we listened! Say hello to our new Global Chat System. Now, you can strategize, socialize, and celebrate victories with fellow players in real-time in-realm and globally! (New Commands: "/clear", "/reportplayer <username>". "/mute <username> (Send again to unmute)", "/help", with many more coming!)

Intuitive Card Highlighting: We've fixed the issue with cards not being highlighted when playing targeting spells or Dragon Egg, enhancing the game's visual appeal and clarity.

Deck Builder Alignment: Your deck is your arsenal, and we've made sure it looks impeccable. We've realigned the card zooms on the deck builder for a better viewing experience.

Gaze of Fear: The ability of Gaze of Fear has been corrected to properly affect species until your next turn, providing a strategic gameplay edge.

Mobile Card Zooms Bug Fixes: We've squashed some bugs affecting mobile card zooms

Upgraded Server & Improved Security: We've bolstered security measures and upgraded our server to ensure a safe and efficient gaming environment.

Seamless Card Transferring: If you own more than four copies of a card, transferring them will no longer modify your decks. Keep your winning decks intact!

Unhindered Avatar Display: Say goodbye to cards obstructing avatars in-realm! We've solved this issue, providing a clear, uncluttered view.

ONLY ~8 DAYS LEFT TO PURCHASE 1st EDITION KICKSTARTER PRODUCT!

Every update brings us one step closer to our vision of the ultimate collectible trading card game experience. As always we appreciate your feedback and patience while we continue to build! We can't wait to see you in the realm, strategizing, battling, and climbing to victory!