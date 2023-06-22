 Skip to content

Wolf Souls Playtest update for 22 June 2023

Optimalization and bug fixing

fixed- ghoul bugged during attack and frozen
fixed- rolls mechanic costs stamina and you roll faster (longer distance in same time)
fixed- souls from bosses and bat are in the ground texture
fixed- HP, stamina, mana bars are long default length, upgrade is not shown
fixed- Shira Boss is not following me in long distance
optimalization - changed tree LODs for better performance

