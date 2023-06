As promised, the Racing Line mode is now available for all the tracks of F1 23: open the Track View press the mode button, and compare your racing lines.

When enabled, the Racing Line mode shows the exact racing line followed on track. It works also in comparison mode, to easily analyze which racing line is the faster one.

Get the F1 23 DLC now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426210/Sim_Racing_Telemetry__F1_23/