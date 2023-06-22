Steam Deck Verified!

The game has recieved the "Verified" status for Steam Deck! ✔

This update improves the behaviour of the game on Steam Deck + ingame icons will now show Steam Deck controller buttons!

Also fixed minor leaderboard issues.

It's been over 2 months since the game came out, and I wanted to (once again) thank everyone who has played the game, and everyone who has helped me improve it by reporting bugs and/or suggesting quality of life features,

Thanks you very very much! 💖💪🏼